Transport minister Humza Yousaf told MSPs today he was "astounded" at the lack of Holyrood control of Network Rail over delays to major projects like the Edinburgh-Glasgow main line electrification.

He called for the full devolution of powers over the the UK Government body to the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Yousaf was expressing his frustration at delays to the upgrading schemes, with completion of the electrification project being put back from December to July next year.

A report commissioned by the Scottish Government showed today its £742 million cost has increased by £136m to £878m.

Upgrading the Aberdeen-Inverness line has increased by £160m, electrification of the Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Shotts by £80m, and electrification of lines to Dunblane and Alloa by £55m.

Mr Yousaf told the rural affairs and connectivity committee: "I'm astounded at the lack of leverage and control the Scottish Parliament has over Network Rail.

"I do not feel that is an acceptable situation whatsoever.

"[Scottish Government agency] Transport Scotland lacks effective leverage."

Mr Yousaf also criticised Network Rail, which is responsible for infrastructure such as tracks, for failing to keep the agency informed of problems.

He said: "What frustrates us is the delay in information from Network Rail, coming far too late in the day to Transport Scotland to be able to act on it."

In July, the minister said he was "very concerned and disappointed" that projects would run late and could increase in cost.

Network Rail said it had already acted on recommendations in a report on the delays by accountants Ernst & Young.

Karl Budge, its regional director for infrastructure projects in Scotland, said: “Prior to this report being commissioned, we introduced an improvement plan for the way in which all major projects are managed and the way in which we report progress to Transport Scotland and our regulator, the Office of Road and Rail.

“These changes directly address the recommendations that are included in the Ernst & Young report.

"We have strengthened the programme leadership team, we have established new portfolio boards and project management offices, and we have bolstered the project management teams so there is more resource dedicated to risk management and scheduling the way in which we calculate and declare project cost estimates.”