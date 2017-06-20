Huge demand for Queensferry Crossing bridge walk tickets

The chance to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing has sparked a rush for free tickets, with more applications than the 50,000 available made within hours.

A ballot will be held after entries close in two weeks for the “unique opportunity” to walk from one end to the other of the £1.35 billion bridge on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September.

The offer was made yesterday as economy secretary Keith Brown announced the new Forth crossing would open to traffic on Wednesday 30 August.

The date is nine months later than planned and follows two postponements because of bad weather.

It is also at the end of Mr Brown’s latest revised estimate for the opening date, of between mid-July and the end of August, which he announced in March.

Traffic will be transferred to the Queensferry Crossing from the Forth Road Bridge at some point on 30 August - probably early morning - before being switched back for the walk weekend three days later.

Officials said holding the walk before the opening would have risked contingency time for weather delays.

Mr Brown said last night: “There has been a fantastic response so far from the public to take part in the Queensferry Crossing Experience.

“Since going live this morning, there have already been over 50,000 entries.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk the bridge, so I would encourage people to continue to enter the ballot to have a chance to be one of the final 50,000 people to do it.”

People can apply for up four tickets at www.queensferrycrossingexperience.com.

The ballot closes at noon on Wednesday 5 July. A separate allocation has been made to community groups at either end of the bridge.

A further 6,500 tickets will be issued to those who have been involved in the project.

Those winning a ticket will be allocated a day and time slot and directed to parking at a “travel hub” near the bridge, such as a park-and-ride site.

They will be taken by bus to the bridge and have one hour to cross before being collected at the other end of the span and taken by bus back to their travel hub.

Only winds over 50mph will cancel the event. Organisers said walkers should “err on the side of caution” and bring warm clothing.

There will be wheelchair access and guide dogs will be permitted, but no other dogs.

Applicants will need photographic ID such as a passport of driving licence.

Under-16s must be accompanied by adults and no food or drink can be carried onto the buses or the bridge.