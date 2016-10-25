Heathrow expansion ‘given go-ahead’ by government

Heathrow expansion has reportedly been given the go-ahead by the Government.

Sources told the BBC that the third runway scheme was chosen when Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the airport sub-committee.

Proposals to expand an existing runway at Heathrow or build a second runway at Gatwick were rejected, according to reports.

A public consultation will now be held on the impact of a third runway at the west London hub before the final decision is put to MPs for a vote in the winter of 2017/18.

Business groups and trade unions have welcomed the Government’s reported backing for Heathrow, but voiced dismay at the ongoing delay before the airport can expand.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of the pilots’ union Balpa, said: “We are pleased the Government has finally taken a long overdue stance but it’s disappointing the definitive vote will not take place for at least another year.

“Heathrow is already operating at almost maximum capacity so expansion is vital to the UK economy and aviation industry.”

Mick Rix, national officer of the GMB, said Heathrow needs expansion if it is to retain its world class status as a global hub airport.

“In recent years, because of this long-standing process, work has slowly drifted to European competitor hub airports. Heathrow expansion is not reliant on public money. It will be built to stringent environmental standards.

“This not only protects the 80,000 jobs directly employed at the airport but will increase to a further 114,000 jobs that will be needed, and 10,000 local apprenticeship schemes.

“The boost to the economy, and the earnings potential for the surrounding boroughs in west London, can also be measured with the boost it guarantees to our regional economies. Expansion also means that the delays people experience in their current Heathrow travel experience will be severely minimised.

Like The Scotsman on Facebook

Follow @thescotsman for updates throughout the day

“The majority of people who live and work near the airport, business, and all major trade unions, and the TUC who have members employed by the airport are supportive of expansion.”

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Today’s reported decision on airport capacity is a welcome boost for British business, which could deliver up to £211 billion of extra economic growth, 180,000 jobs and double the apprenticeships at Heathrow to a total of 10,000. We now need to see budgets committed and shovels in the ground as soon as possible.

“The green light for a major infrastructure project like this is essential to increasing exports, jobs and growth throughout the UK, with more long-haul routes and double the capacity for freight. We have already worked closely with Heathrow to guarantee small firms will play a major part in the huge £16 billion procurement exercise to build the runway and associated works.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY