Greenock container terminal buoyed by Liverpool launch

Scotland’s deepest container terminal expects to double its business in the next five years thanks to the opening of a “sister” facility south of the Border.

Greenock Ocean Terminal, which is owned by Peel Ports, has projected that it will handle 200,000 containers a year by 2021, compared with about 100,000 units currently.

Andrew Hemphill, port director, Peel Ports’ Clydeport, said the opening of the Liverpool 2 terminal had “transformed the playing field for us”.

He said: “Mega ocean container ships can now call directly into Liverpool, which acts as a feeder hub to us in Greenock, Ireland and Manchester, allowing closer import and export routes to market.”

Greenock Ocean Terminal has been at the heart of Scotland’s shipping industry since 1876, with the container terminal officially opening in 1969. Further investment is planned for the 50-acre facility.

