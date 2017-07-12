Glasgow flights to New York to be grounded this winter

United Airlines is to halt flights between Glasgow and New York this winter, The Scotsman has learned.

It is believed to be the first time the year-round route has been reduced to summer only since it was launched 19 years ago.

The daily service will now end in October and resume next May.

United blamed the move on a reduction in demand.

However, it appears to have been an unplanned move since tickets were already on sale and some passengers had already booked flights.

A spokeswoman said: "United will suspend its Glasgow-New York/Newark service during the upcoming 2017-18 winter season, 29 October 2017 to 4 May 2018 inclusive (westbound), in response to a seasonal reduction in market demand."

"The service will resume effective 5 May 2018 (westbound).

"We will contact customers with bookings for flights during the service suspension to either offer them alternative travel plans or provide refunds.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

United said year-round flights between Edinburgh and New York/Newark, and summer flights between Edinburgh and Chicago, would continue.

Aviation consultant Saj Ahmad, of StrategicAero Research, said: "It seems United has struggled to ‎generate enough demand for Newark on a regular basis and therefore the costs of keeping it in place are simply too high.

"Whether passengers prefer JFK [in New York] or instead want to travel via Heathrow, United doesn't have competition, so it's clear their strategy was ‎flawed.

"Newark has always played second fiddle to JFK and it's a mystery why the latter was never chosen since it could always offset costs with economies of scale from its bigger network operating at JFK.

"For once, this is a situation of United's own doing and it cannot blame Gulf airlines for it either."