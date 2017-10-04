Glasgow flight’s emergency landing after smell of fumes on board

An EasyJet flight from Scotland on its way to Germany declared an emergency this morning following a smell of fumes on board.

Emergency crews met EasyJet's flight EZY6819 as it came into the Berlin's Schoenefeld Airport after the captain called for priority landing due to a smell of fumes on the plane.

The flight declared an emergency at 12.30pm.

The Airbus A320 issued a 7700 squawk during the flight, which informs air traffic control facilities of an “urgency” or “distress” situation.

The plane was believed to have descended rapidly towards Berlin at around 12.30 - 30 minutes before it was due to land in the German capital.

A spokeswoman for the airline said: "EasyJet can confirm that the captain on flight EZY6819 from Glasgow to Berlin requested an expedited landing at Berlin Schoenefeld Airport due to reports of a smoke smell in the flight deck.

"In line with procedures, the aircraft was met by emergency services upon arrival and all passengers disembarked normally. EasyJet's engineers in Berlin are working to identify and resolve the issue.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is EasyJet's highest priority. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced due to delays."

She added that some future flights may be delayed due to works being carried out by engineers on the plane.

Flight Info and Alerts' Twitter account said the flight was "descending at high speed after squawking 7700".

It added: "Easyjet #U26819 is continuing to Berlin #Schoenefeld with priority landing with possible medical emergency onboard."