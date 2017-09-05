Glasgow-Dundee rail journeys to be disrupted until May 2018

Have your say

Passengers travelling between Glasgow and Dundee are being warned to expect disruption to rail services until May next year.

Engineering works on the line will leave passengers between the two cities without a direct link after 9pm from Sunday to Thursday each week, ScotRail announced today.

Rail users are currently able to avail of two nightly services from Queen Street; a direct train at 9.16pm and a later service at 10.30pm which involves changes at Polmont and Stirling.

The 9.16pm service will be replaced with an earlier train at 8.42pm from Sunday 10 September.

Those travelling to Dundee after 9pm will need to take a replacement bus service from Croy or travel onwards to Edinburgh for a direct train through to Dundee.

Passengers from both Glasgow and Edinburgh travelling to Perth after 9pm will also be affected by maintenance works on the track.

Replacement buses for these services will operate from Croy and Polmont respectively.

Works are expected to continue until 17 May 2018.