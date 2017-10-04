Glasgow-Berlin flight declares emergency mid-air over Germany

Have your say

An EasyJet flight from Scotland on its way to Germany declared an emergency this morning.

The Airbus A320, which was flying from Glasgow to Berlin, issued a 7700 squawk during the flight, which informs air traffic control facilities of an “urgency” or “distress” situation.

The plane was believed to have descended rapidly towards Berlin at around 12.30 - 30 minutes before it was due to land in the German capital.

Flight Info and Alerts' Twitter account said the flight was "descending at high speed after squawking 7700".

It added: "Easyjet #U26819 is continuing to Berlin #Schoenefeld with priority landing with possible medical emergency onboard."