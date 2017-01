Drivers dropping off passengers at Glasgow Airport will be charged £2 from April - twice the fee at rivals Edinburgh

The charge is part of a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area unveiled today.

The airport said it was to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

It said the current pick-up and drop-off areas would move to the ground floor of the new site, opposite the main terminal.

The £2 charge will allow a ten-minute stay, compared to £1 for five minutes at Edinburgh Airport.