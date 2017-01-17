Giant pike sought during draining of Union Canal

An elusive 1m-long pike is being sought by contractors clearing fish from a stretch of the Union Canal being drained for maintenance.

The fish is believed to be the largest left in a three-mile section being emptied around Linlithgow. Hundreds of pike, tench, perch and other species are being removed prior to inspections of the 200-year-old canal’s sides and bottom.

A roach caught during draining of the Union Canal in Linlithgow today. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

They are being transferred to adjacent sections of the Falkirk to Edinburgh waterway.

The water depth has reduced by about half to around 0.5m since the operation started on Friday.

The pike, believed to weigh around 25lb, has been sighted by fishery scientists clearing the canal.

Fishery scientists using electro-fishing to clear the Union Canal in Linlithgow today. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It is thought to be almost as large as the biggest pike to be found in the canal - a 1.2m-long monster weighing 33lb.

Linton McBurnie, a canalside ranger with Scottish Canals, said: “We’ve seen the dorsel fin break the surface.

“The pike is alert to what’s happening and can feel that the water levels are down.”

The fish are being caught using electro-fishing.

A small electric current in the water stuns the fish without harming them.

They swim to the surface and are scooped up in nets, then transferred to tanks to be taken along the canal to be released.

