Gas powered lorry takes the long haul to Land’s End

A lorry will next month be the first long-haul vehicle to attempt the journey from John O’Groats to Land’s End on just one tank of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Iveco Stralis NP (Natural Power) truck, a brand owned by CNH Industrial, the global capital goods group, is the European market leader for natural gas commercial vehicles, with 5,800 dedicated to public transport out of a total number of 16,000.

CNH Industrial said the iveco Stralis NP is the first gas-powered vehicle designed for long-distance transport delivering the same power and torque output as its diesel equivalent.

“This is an important milestone for alternative fuels in the UK as natural gas stands today as the only serious alternative fuel with prospects for widespread use,” it added.

The lorry will depart on 3 April at 6.30am from the Seaview Hotel in John O’Groats, stopping overnight in Preston, before arriving in Land’s End in the afternoon on 4 April.

