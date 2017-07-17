Funding boost for Aberdeen’s £350m harbour expansion plan

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today announce a “significant” funding boost for Aberdeen’s £350 million harbour expansion project.

Plans were approved in December to extend the harbour into Nigg Bay to accommodate oil and gas decommissioning work, in a move that could boost the Scottish economy by almost £1 billion a year.

Aberdeen Harbour Board also wants to expand into areas such as tourism, with improvements aimed to attract cruise ships to the area.

Sturgeon will today visit the site to announce funding for the development, which is due to be completed in 2020.

Colin Parker, the outgoing boss of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said in February: “Much of my time as chief executive has been involved in progressing the harbour expansion project from concept to reality.

“The construction phase is about to commence and my successor will have a great opportunity to ensure both the port and the region fully benefit from the game-changing infrastructure that will be delivered in 2020.”

