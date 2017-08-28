Flybe sees demand taking off for domestic UK routes

Regional airline Flybe said it had seen demand for domestic flights take off over the bank holiday weekend on routes such as Glasgow to Newquay Cornwall Airport.

The carrier said it was operating more than 1,500 flights across at least 150 routes from Friday to today, with services to the south-west of England more popular than over the same period last year.

Chief executive Christine Ourmières-Widener said customers “have chosen to soar above it all… especially when travelling longer distance routes that criss-cross the length and breadth of the UK”.

She added: “With 53 per cent of all UK domestic air travel being taken on Flybe flights, this would indicate that customers are choosing to stay within the UK rather than travel farther afield to make the most of the last long summer weekend before the start of the new school year.”

It comes as the airline has been looking to seal more partnerships with international carriers.

Commercial aircraft deliveries hit new high

July saw commercial aircraft deliveries ascend to the highest recorded for the month and worth up to £2.2 billion to the UK, according to data published today.

Trade organisation ADS Group, which represents companies in the UK aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, said 107 aircraft were delivered in July to a range of global customers. This helped the delivery rate of commercial aircraft to continue to match the record-setting levels of 2016, with 771 aircraft delivered to global airlines from January to July, contributing £15bn to the UK economy.

ADS Group chief executive Paul Everitt said: “This is great news for the aerospace industry, which is on track for another successful year, underlining the UK’s competitiveness.

“The high level of global demand for new aircraft means UK companies are increasing production… It will be important to secure a good Brexit deal for UK aerospace.”

