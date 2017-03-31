Flybe’s Scottish flights take off from Heathrow

Passengers have more choice on travel to London after Flybe this week launched its new daily flights to Heathrow.

The regional airline’s move follows Heathrow’s introduction of a £10 reduction in domestic passenger charges in January to boost connections to the airport.

• READ MORE: Flybe warns of profit hit from IT systems upgrade

With up to four daily services from Edinburgh and three from Aberdeen, the new Flybe flights operate between the Scottish airports and Heathrow’s Terminal 2.

The slots became available after Virgin Atlantic scrapped its Little Red flights on the routes in 2015, after two years of attempting to compete with British Airways.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish transport minister, said: “It’s fantastic to see these new Flybe services from Edinburgh to London get off the ground and I have no doubt they will prove popular with travellers.

“These flights will bring real benefits to business and leisure passengers by returning competition to the routes, as well as boosting Scotland’s connectivity by offering more options to access the huge range of onward destinations from Heathrow.”

UK aviation minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon added: “These routes are great news for passengers and businesses who rely on strong links between Scotland and Heathrow, the UK’s major hub airport, opening up more opportunities to connect Aberdeen and Edinburgh with destinations around the world.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook