Flybe facing headwinds after slow start to year

Regional airline Flybe has blamed “uncertain customer confidence and poor weather” for a slow start to 2017.

The carrier said that both revenue per seat and yield dipped by 1 per cent year‑on‑year, with 38 per cent of seats sold, flat on last year.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

However, new chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said everything she had seen so far “confirms my excitement” at the opportunity that she claimed the group had to become the “best regional airline in Europe”.

READ MORE: Flybe names new chief executive ahead of Heathrow launch

She added: “There is much to be done, but we have the firm foundations needed to develop the business. My first priority is to look to rebuild passenger unit revenue and to challenge all our costs.

“This will be assisted by Flybe becoming an even more customer-focused business as we achieve greater control over our fleet size.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook