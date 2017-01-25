Search

First Scots teenagers to take driving lessons in school

Secondary pupils being taught driving skills at Greenlaw in the Borders

A group of 15-17 year olds in the Borders are to be among the first in the UK to have driving lessons at school.

The pupils from nine schools will receive tuition off-road at a former airfield, motoring group IAM RoadSmart announced today.

The one-day Drivewise courses, which start in April, will be part of the school timetable.

The group said it would be among the first pre-licence training for under-17s in the UK "in a properly controlled and structured way".

Teenagers taking part at the former airfield at Greenlaw, near Coldstream, will learn simple vehicle manoeuvring after classroom briefings.

