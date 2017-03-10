Ferry operator steams ahead with plan for catamaran

A family-owned ferry operator that runs a service between Caithness and Orkney has unveiled plans to buy a larger vessel to cope with rising demand.

Pentland Ferries said it had secured a £12 million asset finance facility from Bank of Scotland to help fund the new catamaran, which is expected to arrive in May 2018.

Director Andrew Banks (pictured second from left next to Susan Banks and flanked by Michael Thomson, far left, and Keith Dougherty of Bank of Scotland) said the firm had outgrown its current vessel.

