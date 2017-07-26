Engineer who kept world’s shortest flight operating retires

The engineer who kept the world’s shortest scheduled flight operating has retired after 50 years with Loganair.
Kirkwall-based Bryan Sutherland, 67, was the airline’s longest-serving employee, joining in 1967 when it started operating flights in Orkney, including the two-minute Westray to Papa Westray hop.
He said: “I’ve seen quite a few changes – the current terminal building at Kirkwall is the third I’ve worked in.
“But overall, the values, skill and professionalism of everyone wearing the Loganair uniform has remained the same – something I’m extremely proud to have played a role in.”
Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “It isn’t an exaggeration to say the Loganair we have today has been built around the Orkney inter-isles operation, and this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication to the job Bryan has displayed over the years.”
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.