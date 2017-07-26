Engineer who kept world’s shortest flight operating retires

The engineer who kept the world’s shortest scheduled flight operating has retired after 50 years with Loganair.

Kirkwall-based Bryan Sutherland, 67, was the airline’s longest-serving employee, joining in 1967 when it started operating flights in Orkney, including the two-minute Westray to Papa Westray hop.

He said: “I’ve seen quite a few changes – the current terminal building at Kirkwall is the third I’ve worked in.

“But overall, the values, skill and professionalism of everyone wearing the Loganair uniform has remained the same – something I’m extremely proud to have played a role in.”

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “It isn’t an exaggeration to say the Loganair we have today has been built around the Orkney inter-isles operation, and this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication to the job Bryan has displayed over the years.”