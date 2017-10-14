Electric boat group in shock bid to ban motor vessels on Loch Lomond

Motor boats should be banned from Scotland’s largest loch to cut water pollution and noise, campaigners have urged.

The Electric Boat Association (Scotland) wants the Scottish Government’s plan to phase out diesel and petrol cars extended to vessels.

It said craft on Loch Lomond should be restricted to using zero-emission power, such as electric and solar, like in many US lakes.

General secretary Rob Kay said: “Loch Lomond is one of the most important, most visited and best-loved in Scotland, yet with a lengthy record of conflict between lovers of peace and quiet, and people who enjoy the thrill of water sports at high speeds.

“Electric boats are very popular with the general public, mainly because they are emission free and virtually silent. They run zero risk of discharging oil or petrol into the pristine water.

“The boats can operate at the 7mph speed limit in sensitive areas, but as the rest of the loch is open to speeds of up to 56mph, they can also be very fast when permitted.

“The existing incentive schemes for electric cars, taxis and buses should be extended to include electric boats, and a date set to ban all internal combustion engines on Loch Lomond.”

Kay outlined the plan to transport minister Humza Yousaf at an electric vehicle conference at Edinburgh Napier University last week, who agreed to consider it. Friends of the Earth Scotland backed the move.

Pollution campaigner Emilia Hanna said: “Climate change demands we move away from transport run on toxic diesel and petrol, which cause climate emissions and harmful air pollution.

“As technology improves, we should be looking to replace diesel engines with electric ones.”

But Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park rejected the call for a ban.

A spokesman said: “While we recognise the benefits of electric boats and welcome their use on the loch, we currently have no plans to ban diesel and petrol powered boats.

“Our aim is to strike a balance between all the environmental, economic and recreational needs surrounding use of the loch.”