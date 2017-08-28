Edinburgh tops poll for city most would visit if they had time

Edinburgh is the most popular destination Britons would visit if they had more spare time, a survey has found.

The Virgin Trains poll of 2,000 people found 51 per cent would visit the Scottish capital, making it the most attractive destination in Britain.

York is the runner-up at 48 per cent, followed by Oxford (43 per cent), Bath (40 per cent) and London (37 per cent).

Some 6.9 million adults planned a domestic break over the bank holiday weekend, up from 5.1 million over the same period last year, according to tourism body VisitEngland.

Virgin Trains published the results of its poll to mark the launch of its Free Me campaign, encouraging people to make the most of their spare time.

It found that a third of people (33 per cent) enjoy train travel because it “gives me time to myself”.

Passengers from Edinburgh spend the most time meditating on trains, while those from Swansea are the biggest online gamers.

Gloucester-based travellers are most likely to take a nap while on board, with more people from Chelmsford doing work while they travel than those from anywhere else.