Edinburgh to get Scotland's first urban average speed camera

Drivers on a main route into Edinburgh are to tracked by Scotland's first urban average speed cameras, Police Scotland announced today.

Cameras will cover a one-mile section of the A7 Old Dalkeith Road, south of the Cameron Toll roundabout.

They are being installed following six collisions on the 30mph stretch between 2012 and 2015, which included two deaths.

Construction starts tomorrow and the cameras are due to go live for traffic within weeks.

They will operate in both directions between the Western Toyota garage, just south of the roundabout, and a point between Walter Scott Avenue and Kingston Avenue.

Police would not say whether intermediate cameras would be installed, but said traffic was usually free flowing with "lot a lot of tailbacks".

Police said average speed cameras - which measure speed over set distances - were being used because of the difficulty of safely siting fixed cameras, or mobile cameras vans, on the route, including because of narrow pavements.

A spokesman added: "Speed surveys have also been carried out which indicate speed is a continuing concern with a high proportion of vehicles travelling above the speed limit."

Average speed camera systems operate on the A9 between Dunblane and Inverness, and on the A77 in Ayrshire.

Scotsman.com revealed in March that they will also operate on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven from this autumn.

Such camera systems have also been routinely deployed during major roadworks on trunk roads, such as around the Forth Road Bridge during construction of the Queensferry Crossing, and during upgrading of the M74 in North Lanarkshire.

The police spokesman said: "Following a national site selection exercise, an average speed camera system has been agreed as the most effective and appropriate intervention.

"In the three years 2013-15, there were six injury collisions on this stretch of Old Dalkeith Road alone, including three resulting in serious injury or a fatality."

Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Police Scotland's east safety camera unit Manager, said: "Having identified a high casualty rate on Old Dalkeith Road and having ruled out other potential remedial measures, we considered all the tactical options available to combat the excessive speed on the road.

"Following analysis and discussions with colleagues in City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Safety Camera Programme office, it was agreed an average speed camera system would be the most effective intervention in making the road safer for everyone.



"We are confident the system will have a noticeable effect on driver behaviour and the speeds of vehicles on this stretch of road, with a resultant reduction in casualties."

City Council transport convener Lesley Hinds said: “Speeding continues to be an issue at this location, with several collisions, including one fatal crash, in the last few years.

"We therefore welcome Safety Cameras Scotland’s decision to install a safety camera here.

"Having worked with them to explore the most suitable measures for reducing collisions on this stretch of road, we agree with their assessment that an average speed camera system will be most effective in helping drivers to keep within the 30mph speed limit."