Edinburgh and Glasgow airports record busiest ever month

Edinburgh and Glasgow airports both recorded their busiest month on record in July.

The 1,413,272 passengers at Edinburgh Airport made last month the busiest ever at a Scottish airport.

Traveller figures were up 6.1 per cent on the 1,332,282 in July 2016, the previous record month.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Airport drop-off charges most expensive in Scotland

Meanwhile, Glasgow recorded 1,082,047 passengers in July, up 6.2 per cent on the same period in 2016.

Glasgow’s international traffic grew by 10.1 per cent driven by demand for long-haul routes to destinations including Dubai, New York and Orlando, while EU-scheduled services were up 14 per cent.

The passenger increase at Edinburgh Airport was due to a rise in both international and domestic travellers.

Chief executive of Edinburgh Airport Gordon Dewar said: “We are delighted to once again deliver the busiest ever month at a Scottish airport, highlighting the growing demand for flights into and out of Edinburgh Airport.

“And it’s incredible to think it was only in July 2013 when we had our first million passenger month, so these latest figures demonstrate the phenomenal growth that we have achieved.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh airport announces business and homes development

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: “July is traditionally our busiest period of the year as passengers head off on their summer holidays, but to record our busiest ever month in 51 years of operation is a significant achievement.

“Looking ahead, Ryanair will introduce a number of new winter services in September and October to Frankfurt, Krakow and Madrid, while Lufthansa will also increase the current Munich service from one flight per week to four, ensuring we enter the second half of the year in a position of strength.”