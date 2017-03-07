Edinburgh airport is fastest growing in UK

New figures have revealed Edinburgh Airport is officially the UK’s fastest growing airport in terms of international passengers.

A 21 per cent growth in international passengers from 2015 - 2016 helped the Capital overtake Luton for top spot in the Civil Aviation Authority’s table of UK airports above 1m international passengers.

The recent expansion has been underpinned by an increase in flight destinations that has meant the airport now offers 200 routes to passengers.

Welcoming the news, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive Gordon Dewar, said:

“This expansion of routes in and out of Edinburgh Airport generates more growth for Scotland’s economy and creates work and leisure opportunities for people and businesses.

“We have a healthy equilibrium of inbound and outbound passengers with the most balanced mix of any UK airport outside London.

“The blend of increasing long haul routes, the enhanced choice to destinations across Europe and an unrivalled range of services to London and domestic locations has proved to be a winning combination.

“This growth reinforces the strength and appeal of Edinburgh as a destination and the global draw of Scotland, giving us greater confidence as we look to the future.”

Glasgow and Aberdeen were ranked as the eighth and seventeenth fastest growing airports with over 1m international passengers.

In November, Edinburgh Airport reiterated plans for a new second runway when it unveiled a blueprint for expansion in the coming decades.

Bosses said the existing, little-used second runway would be closed as the terminal building is expanded to create space for more passengers and facilities.