Edinburgh Airport admits flight path consultation blunder

The public consultation into a controversial new Edinburgh Airport flight path was today extended for a week after officials admitted they had lost nearly 200 responses.

The airport said the blunder happened during a "planned upgrade" of the consultation website and it "apologised wholeheartedly".

Officials are contacting 21 of the 199 people whose responses were lost, as they had included their email addresses.

They are appealing for the others to resubmit their comments.

Responses posted over five days last week were not recorded.

The consultation on the "Airspace Change Programme" (ACP) will now close on Monday, 19 September rather than next Monday.

The news comes hours before airport chief executive Gordon Dewar was due to attend a public meeting organised by protest group Edinburgh Airport Watch about current noise problems.

A spokesman for the group said: “This is simply shocking incompetence, even for Edinburgh Airport.

“Their consultation is fatally flawed, and for the sake of their reputation they must scrap this unnecessary and bungled ACP process now.

“We further call on the airport to reverse the changes they have already made to airspace without any consultation that are already causing misery to thousands across West Lothian, Falkirk and Fife, and to seriously rethink their deplorable approach to community engagement.”

Airport director of communications Gordon Robertson said: “Edinburgh Airport has been conducting its Lets Go Further ACP consultation since June and has already had an excellent response with thousands of submissions.

“We have identified that responses submitted via the consultation website between 10:31am on Monday 29 August and 12:05 pm Friday 2 September did not save during a planned upgrade of the site.

“Although this is a relatively small number of responses in the context of the overall number of submissions, we are committed to ensuring all who want to comment on our plans can.

“Despite this 21 email addresses were captured and the airport has this morning responded to them directly to explain the situation and request they resubmit.

“To that end we are asking anyone whose response may therefore not be visible to us to resubmit their views via the website.

“We apologise wholeheartedly for this and believe that this extension offers sufficient time for people to resubmit their input.”

The meeting is being held in the Burgh Halls at The Cross in Linlithgow at 7pm tonight, chaired by Lothian Labour MSP Neil Findlay.

Edinburgh Airport Watch said the flight path plans were likely to affect some 300,000 in West Lothian, Falkirk and Fife.

However, it said that since a new westerly take-off route had been trialed last year, “intrusive and unwelcome noise from jet aircraft has had devastating and life-changing consequences for their health and quality of life”.

A spokesman said: “It is vital that as many people in as many of the affected communities across West Lothian, Falkirk and Fife are aware of what is being proposed, how it may affect them and come along to the meeting to have their say with their elected representatives on how they feel about busy and noisy flight paths being imposed on them.”