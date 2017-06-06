Eagle Couriers revs up plan to make fleet eco-friendly

A Bathgate-based courier firm looking to boost the low-carbon vehicles in its fleet has been visited by Scottish transport minister Humza Yousaf as it trialled an electric van.

Eagle Couriers, which says it is Scotland’s largest independent courier firm, with more than 120 vehicles, is hopeful of adding one of the eco-friendly vans to its fleet.

Yousaf met the 30-strong, office-based team, plus co-directors Fiona Deas and Jerry Stewart, and said: “I am encouraged by Eagle Couriers’ green ethos and desire to include low-carbon vehicles in their growing fleet in the future.”

He also said widespread take-up of electric vehicles will be essential to achieve the Scottish Government’s aim of freeing Scotland’s towns, cities and communities from harmful vehicle emissions by 2050.

Stewart said: “The government have set out their stall when it comes to promoting renewable energy and we are hopeful we can become a leader in green transport as well.”

