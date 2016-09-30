Drivers warned of weekend delays from tonight on M73

Weekend motorway delays are forecast for Glasgow from tonight when a slip road on the M73 is closed for a bridge to be demolished.

The link between the M73 northbound to the M8 westbound at the Baillieston interchange will be shut from 8pm tonight to 6am on Monday.

The closure is required to safely demolish the old A8 Baillieston-Swinton link bridge, which has been replaced by a new bridge as part of the M8 M73 M74 upgrade project.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route because the diversion is via the A8 eastbound to the Bargeddie junction, where motorists would have to turn off the road and then rejoin the A8 westbound

The Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency, which is in charge of the project, said delays on the approaches to the M73 northbound near the Baillieston and Maryville junctions [where M73 meets M74 further south] were anticipated.