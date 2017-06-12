Drivers warned of M8 resurfacing works

Drivers using Scotland’s busiest motorway have been warned to expect some delays as overnight resurfacing work takes place on the M8.

The repairs will be carried out on the eastbound junction 15 to 14 each night from Wednesday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 20.

Darren Mitchell, Scotland TranServ project manager, said: “The M8 is one of Scotland’s busiest motorways and that’s why it is important that we deliver this essential programme of tangible, long-term benefits. Working overnight will allow us to deliver this project with minimal disruption. We always have the safety of our workers and motorists foremost in mind.”

Only once the motorway is sufficiently quiet will traffic management be installed to begin the work.

Diversions will be lifted, and the road returned to normal operation by 6am each morning.

The M8 westbound will be unaffected throughout.