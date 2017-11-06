Drivers hit by 55-mile diversion due to A82 roadworks

One of Scotland’s busiest roads is closing for 11 days, causing a 55-mile diversion for drivers.

The A82 near Loch Lomond is affected by the closure of a trunk road running from Tarbet to Crianlarich, with up to a dozen different contractors involved in the extensive maintenance work.

Nearly 100 people will work on the road, with works ranging from resurfacing, drainage, replacing signage and even litter picking, tree felling and cutting back vegetation.

The road is set to be shut to traffic between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Friday every day from today until Tuesday November 21, with locals, businesses, school buses and emergency services able to access certain places between the closure points.

Other drivers are set to be diverted via the A83, A819 and A85.

BEAR Scotland’s Eddie Ross: “Trunk road safety is our top priority, and in this case we have to close the road for the protection of our teams as well as motorists.

“We’ll be sharing daily updates online about our progress on site, and we encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date information.”