Drivers could face penalties in Scotland's first low emission zone

Have your say

Motorists would be penalised for driving into Scotland's cities unless their vehicles have the cleanest engines, plans for the first low emission zones (LEZ) today showed.

Glasgow city centre is expected to be first zone, to be launched by the end of the year.

Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee would follow by 2020.

Environmental campaigners urged the Scottish Government to get a move on with the scheme to tackle the country's air pollution hotspots as transport minister Humza Yousaf launched a two-month consultation into what it might involve.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today the first LEZ would be announced shortly.

She said air pollution in some areas of Glasgow were "really bad".