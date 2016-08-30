Deaths down by one third since A9 cameras installed

Average speed cameras have cut deaths on the A9 between Dunblane and Inverness by one third and serious injuries by three-quarters, figures showed today.

There were eight deaths in the first 18 months of camera operation compared to the previous average of 12.

None of the deaths happened between Dunblane and Perth, compared to the average of one, according to the latest quarterly update from the A9 Safety Group.

Serious injuries were down overall by 73 per cent, with eight such casualties against an average of 30.

The cameras, which went live in October 2014, cover the dual carriageway between Dunblane and Perth, and the single carriageway sections between Perth and Inverness.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “The latest A9 Safety Group figures indicate the route is much safer since the average speed cameras were introduced.

“The data marks the mid-point in the three-year evaluation period and, shows over the last 18 months, four fewer people have been killed, 22 fewer seriously injured and 62 fewer people slightly injured.

“This extremely encouraging picture is to be welcomed and I would urge all A9 users, particularly the small minority who continue to take risks, to play their part in reducing accidents as we progress our £3 billion A9 dualling programme.”

Dualling is due to be completed in nine years’ time.

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based policy and research director of motoring group IAM RoadSmart, said: “The cameras continue to deliver a safer road with a complete fall off in excessive speeding and a general improvement in driver behaviour.

“As more and more road widening projects start to be built, journey times will become more variable as roadworks increase.

“Drivers need to be aware of this, as there is no real alternative until the final dualling of the road from Perth to Inverness, but at least there should be fewer incidents to delay travellers.

“The focus must now shift to improving safety on the A9 north of Inverness where the record is not so good.”

Philip Gomm, of the RAC Foundation in London, said: “Of the 50 or so average speed camera systems in Britain, the A9 project is probably the one being most closely watched.

“It covers by far the greatest length of road and has been deployed on a route which was notorious for its accidents.

“The early signs are encouraging and the dramatic drop in people caught speeding - and hence being fined - also helps convince drivers that average speed cameras are all about road safety and not about raising revenue.”

Fines are paid to the UK Government, not Scottish ministers or Police Scotland.

