Death toll on Scotland's roads soars

Scottish road deaths soared by 14 per cent to 191 last year, ministers announced today.

The provisional figures from its Transport Scotland agency showed an increase of 23 on 2015.

Serious injuries also went up, by 6 per cent to 1,693.

However, total casualties fell by 1 per cent between from 10,974 to 10,881 to their lowest number since records began.

Child deaths increased from four to 12, serious injuries were up from 139 to 167, and overall casualties increased by 4 per cent to 1,011.

Three more cyclists were killed than in 2015 but pedestrian deaths were down by 12.

Three more motorcyclists died and there were 31 more deaths among those in cars.

There was a 19 per cent increase in car users being seriously injured, and motor cyclist serious injuries increased by 4 per cent.

But the number of pedestrians seriously injured decreased from 424 to 397 and pedal cyclists seriously injured from 164 to 147.

Other modes of transport saw increases in the number of people seriously injured from 67 to 81.