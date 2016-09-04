Cyclist killed in supermarket lorry crash

A cyclist has died after being hit by a supermarket delivery lorry this morning.

The crash, which happened at 11am on the A82 at Duntocher, saw the bike struck by an ASDA articulated lorry on the west bound carriageway of the A82 between the Kilbowie Roundabout and the Erskine Bridge.

Emergency services attended and the male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances of this incident and it is essential that any witnesses come forward as soon as possible.”