Confidence in top gear as Scots car sales motor ahead

Optimism within Scotland’s motor trade remains high after new figures revealed a steady rise in new car sales.

Compared with November 2015, there was a 2 per cent increase in registrations last month to 15,278 vehicles, with Renault grabbing the top two positions with its Clio and Captur models.

The figures follow Monday’s news that new car sales across the UK had risen by 2.9 per cent last month.

Sandy Burgess, chief executive of trade body the Scottish Motor Trade Association, said: “While conditions are far from ideal, we are now looking at a UK market that as a whole has surpassed the 2.5 million units registered in the year to November for the first time.

“There is a significant level of optimism within the industry for 2016 to be one of the strongest on record, indeed some of our dealers are now having to advise customers that their new vehicles may not appear before year end.”

Some experts predict a slowdown in the UK market in 2017.

