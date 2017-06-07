Commuters hit by major Glasgow rail disruption

Thousands of rail commuters suffered suffered major disruption today after damage closed all lines into Glasgow Central from Ayrshire and Inverclyde.

Flooding also closed part of the Inverness-Aberdeen line.

Tracks underwater between Forres and Keith today. Picture: ScotRail Alliance

The incidents forced the cancellation of more than 300 trains for all or part of their routes - one in eight of ScotRail's daily services.

In Glasgow, overhead lines which power electric trains were knocked out east of Shields junction in Pollokshields.

Trains on lines to and from Ayr, Wemyss Bay, Largs, Gourock, Ardrossan and Paisley Canal were halted.

No trains were running between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow.

More than 100 ScotRail trains to and from Glasgow Central were cancelled. Picture: John Devlin

The disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

The cause of the damage is being investigated.

FLOODING SHUTS PART OF EDINBURGH TRAM LINE: http://www.scotsman.com/news/flooding-causes-reduced-service-on-edinburgh-trams-1-4468123

A spokesman for the ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail said: “There has been significant overhead line equipment damage and it is going to need extensive repairs.

"It consists of a wire fault - twist in the wire- and damage to registration arms.

"Services between Glasgow Central and Paisley remain suspended due to significant damage to overhead power equipment near Shields junction in Glasgow.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

"Engineers are on-site working to assess the full extent of the damage and to put in place plans for repairing and re-opening the line.

"Services from Ayr, Gourock and Wemyss Bay are starting and terminating at Paisley Gilmour Street.

"Ardrossan and Largs are being served by a shuttle service from Kilwinning.

"To keep our customers moving, we have arranged for First buses to accept rail tickets between Glasgow and Paisley.

"We also have our own replacement buses in place.

"Anyone delayed by more than 30 minutes should keep hold of their tickets, and claim compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.”

In Moray, a 35-mile stretch of the Inverness-Aberdeen line was closed by flooding between Forres and Keith.

Twelve flood warnings issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency were in force for Keith, Findhorn and Nairn and other parts of Moray and Speyside.