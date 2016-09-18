Car park plan to avert residents parking charges at Luss beauty spot

Campaigners in a Loch Lomond-side village swamped with tourist traffic have offered to build a visitors car park to head off charging residents for dedicated parking.

The car park on the edge of Luss, which would cost an estimated £250,000, would keep streets free for the 120 locals, the Luss Estates Company said.

Barriers would prevent visitors from driving into the village, which attracts 750,000 people a year.

The landowners and community council have proposed the scheme as an alternative to Argyll and Bute Council’s plans for residents parking permits, which they oppose.

Luss and Arden Community Council convenor Ian MacEachern said: “2016 has been unprecedentedly busy and we have suffered from dreadful and dangerous traffic congestion.

“It is unrealistic to think that making Luss a restricted parking zone will on its own reduce the appalling traffic congestion.”

“Access to the village must be restricted to residents and services, an appropriate means of enforcement instituted, and additional car parking provided.”

Luss Estates Company chief executive Simon Miller said: “We have proposed an alternative plan to the council.

“We have offered the land, and to build a car park. Residents would have free access to and parking in the village.

“Visitors would park in areas close to, but not in, the heart of the village.”