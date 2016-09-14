Car destroys caravan after 70mph crash in Drylaw

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A Police helicopter is searching for a driver who fled the scene after a car swerved off the road into a garden and smashed into a parked caravan.

The crash happened in Groathill Road North, Drylaw, just after 8am on Wednesday morning.

The car involved was described as a “brand new Mercedes”

One local, who asked not to be named, said: “Just five minutes before, my neighbour on this street was taking her children to school.”

Dion Ferguson, 20, whose parents own the caravan, and who lives in the house where it was parked, said the crash was lucky not to have killed anyone.

She said: “If the caravan was not there, the car would have gone into the house below me and they’ve got two young kids.

“The car was a brand new Mercedes, I’ve been told the keys were in a house down the road so the driver has stolen it and crashed it.

“They’ve gone through the fence and the hedge, and their car was literally inside the caravan.

“I didn’t see the crash itself, I was in my bedroom, the police turned up and knocked on my door, and I looked outside and saw it.

“Neighbours have said the car was doing about 70mph out of the junction, being chased by the police.”

Ferguson said that the caravan was owned by her parents who are currently on a holiday in the North of Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a report of a car driving erratically on Groathill Road north around 8.10am on Wednesday, September 14.

“The vehicle was subsequently involved in a collision with a stationary caravan on Groathill Road North.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals believed to have been inside the vehicle.

“The search activity is being supported by colleagues in the Air Support Unit.”