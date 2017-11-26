Car bursts into flames near junction on Scottish motorway

Have your say

Part of the M90 has been closed on Sunday afternoon after a car caught fire.

Thick black smoke engulfed the area after the vechicle burst into flames.

The fire has since been extinguished by the emergency services and it is believed that no one was hurt.

It saw the closure of both southbound lanes at junction eight near Milnathort in Kinross-shire, though they have since been reopened.

