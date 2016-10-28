Campaign launched to stop lorries being blown over in storms

A campaign to reduce the number of lorries blown over in strong winds was launched today after a couple were injured after their car was crushed by an heavy goods vehicle (HGV).

Hauliers are being urged by Police Scotland to drive with curtain-sided wagons tied open if they are empty to cut the risk.

The move comes nine months after Scotland on Sunday revealed that a safety investigation into the problem had been ordered by ministers in the wake of the crash.

BACKGROUND: Derek Mackay orders safety probe after lorries blown over

Caroline Munro and Martin Bayliss were trapped when an empty lorry with its curtains closed was blown onto their car on the A96 near Huntly during Storm Gertrude in January.

Ms Munro suffered fractured ribs and collarbone. She said: “It is not reasonable, fair or in the public interest to say the accident was unavoidable.”

Other lorries were blown over on the same day on the A90 near Forfar and the M9 near Dunblane.

Police Scotland launched the campaign with the Malcolm Group haulage firm at its headquarters at Linwood in Renfrewshire.

Superintendent Fraser Candlish said: “We are encouraging HGV drivers to stay safe by following industry best practice and tying up side curtains when a lorry is carrying no load.

“And also by signing up for weather alerts to get advance notice before travelling during potentially hazardous driving conditions.”

Derek Mackay, the then transport minister, told Scotland on Sunday in February: “There is an issue here over volatile weather. We will look at incidents and that will inform next steps.”

