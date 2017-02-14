CalMac boss changes course and opts to remain in post

The managing director of Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) and chief executive of the David MacBrayne Group has announced that he is to stay in the roles.

Martin Dorchester had said in October that, with CalMac having been awarded the Clyde & Hebrides Ferry Services (CHFS) contract, he would step down in March.

Regarding his change of heart, he said that having secured the CHFS contract for the next eight years, “as well as the 35-year concession to run Marchwood Military Port in Hampshire as a joint venture, I felt I had achieved what I came to do and it was time to move on to new challenges”.

He also said that with transport minister Humza Yousaf recently revealing that the Government is to carry out a review of Scottish ferry services, potentially removing the need to put ferry services out to tender, and having discussed the possible implications of the review, he has opted to stay.

“I am excited by the opportunities presented by this review and very much look forward to continuing to work with my team and with all of our stakeholders to secure the best possible results for our employees, passengers and communities, as well as the taxpayer,” Dorchester said.

David McGibbon, chairman of David MacBrayne, said: “The board is delighted that Martin will stay to lead the group throughout what will be an important period.”

