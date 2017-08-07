Calls for memorial to dead Queensferry Crossing workers

A petition has been launched to have a memorial placed on the Queensferry Crossing.

Two men died during the construction of the crossing, and a petition has been launched to have a memorial installed, similar to those seen on the Forth Bridge.

The petition, on Change.Org from Martin Keatings, is to be delivered to the Scottish Parliament and calls for a plaque to immortalise those that died during construction.

Calling for a memorial on the bridge, Martin writes. “I believe it would be more fitting for the families of those men to at least be offered a participatory role in the opening of the new bridge.

“If not, at the very least, an honour should be erected on, near or included on the plaque about the bridge to immortalise them and recognise the fact that because they went into the line of work they did, people on both side of the bridge are able to use it because they contributed to its construction from the water up.

“I believe most would agree that it would be a fitting tribute to their lives and show that the legacy of their lives work in that industry has yielded a construction marvel of epic proportions which will enrich the lives of millions over the life of the Bridge.”

Having attracted just under 200 signatures, many have been quick to praise the call for a memorial.

Jim Chestnut signed the petition and when giving his reason wrote: “because we, as human beings, acknowledge the sacrifice of others to improve society”

Ann Divite of Edinburgh wrote: “I am signing this petition because all of the brave men who gave their lives deserve to be remembered”

It took 125 years for the 57 workers who died on the Forth Bridge to be publicly immortalised by commemoration.

