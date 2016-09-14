Businesses express support for Glasgow airport rail link

BUSINESSES in the West of Scotland have expressed strong support for a Glasgow Central rail link to the airport.

The recent results of the Glasgow Airport Access Project (AAP) survey, carried out by the Renfrewshire and Glasgow Chambers of Commerce, reached out to businesses to gather expert views on the economic benefits of a rail link.

The line would connect the airport and Glasgow Central Station via Paisley Gilmour Street station and is the flagship scheme of the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Regional Deal.

Councillor Mark Macmillan, leader of Renfrewshire Council, told The National: “While we’re just beginning to analyse the results, early indications are that the local business community is right behind the project and eager for it to be delivered as soon as possible.”

The AAP are also looking at a new tram-train link, which would provide a direct link into the airport from Glasgow Central. The new tram would run on the regular rail network until Paisley, where it would switch to a new tram line to continue on to the airport at an estimated cost of £144.3 million.

The second proposed option is the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT). Passengers would use the normal rail system until Paisley Gilmour Street and then transfer onto a new light-rail system to the airport.

