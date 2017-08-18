Business leaders call for Scots focus in aviation plans

Business chiefs have said that the needs of the Scottish economy must be central to future strategy on aviation as the UK prepares for Brexit.

The call came following a meeting earlier this week in Edinburgh of Scottish business leaders and London City Airport, hosted by the Scottish Council for Development & Industry (SCDI).

The meeting discussed the impact of the UK leaving the European single market on tourism, international trade and the wider Scottish economy.

SCDI chief executive Mark Bevan said: “The message is very clear – the interests of the Scottish economy must be promoted in the forthcoming developments in UK and Scottish aviation policy – especially in light of Brexit but also to meet the demands of internal travel.

“Forthcoming decisions about airport expansion and aviation strategy have to weave together a complex mix of interests, but Scotland and all the communities served by all of our airports must not be peripheral to its formulation.”

He added: “As one of Europe’s largest financial centres, alongside the need to access capital markets for growth funding, maintaining our connectivity with London’s financial and fintech district is crucial. As is protecting our internal and international connectivity and our ability to trade globally and attract tourism.”

Later this year the UK government will publish a final Airports National Policy Statement, as part of its new strategy for UK aviation. Meanwhile, the Scottish Parliament has also recently passed the Air Departure Tax Bill, with an announcement on the proposed tax bands due this autumn.

