Bus carrying pupils overturns - five taken to hospital

A bus carrying pupils has overturned near a school, police said.

A bus full of school pupils overturned in a crash during morning rush hour on its way to Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld. Picture: SWNS

Five pupils have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying 50 schoolchildren overturned.

A 16 year-old girl has been taken by ambulance to Monklands for what is believed to be non-serious injuries at this time.

Four other girls, aged 15, 13, 12 and 12 have been taken by ambulance to Monklands for observations

Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident happened at Dowanfield Road near Our Lady’s High School in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, around 8.45am.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: “A single decker bus overturned just before 9am this morning close to Our Lady’s HS, Cumbernauld.

“The bus was coming from the Abronhill area (Moss Road), with around 50 pupils on board.

“At the moment there are no reports of serious injuries. However, two pupils have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics are currently on site.

“The pupils are being attended to by school staff and emergency services in the assembly hall.

“All parents have been contacted.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We responded to a call from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 8.46am today.

“We have dispatched multiple resources to an address in Cumbernauld.”