British Airways flight forced to divert due to “unruly” Scot

A British Airways flight has been forced to divert to Boston en route from London to Florida because of an “unruly” UK passenger.

A 24-year-old Glaswegian was removed from the flight between the UK capital and Orlando at 4.45pm local time (9.45pm BST) on Thursday, half an hour after it made the unscheduled landing at Logan International Airport.

Massachusetts State Police said the man would be summonsed to appear in court accused of interfering with flight crew on the Boeing 777, which took off from Gatwick on Thursday afternoon.

A force spokesman said: “Customs and Border Protection took custody of the 24-year-old man from Glasgow, Scotland.

“Massachusetts State Police will be summonsing the man for interfering with a flight crew.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY