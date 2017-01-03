British Airways cabin crew are to stage a 48-hour strike after rejecting an offer aimed at resolving a pay dispute.

Members of Unite will walk out on January 10, threatening disruption to flights.

The cabin crew were due to walk out on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but the action was suspended after talks at the conciliation service Acas.

Unite said its members rejected the offer by 7-1.

The dispute involves members of the so-called mixed fleet cabin crew who joined BA in recent years.

Unite accused BA of refusing to extend a previous mandate for industrial action.

National officer Oliver Richardson said: “British Airways is needlessly provoking strike action by refusing to extend the mandate of the strike ballot and allow meaningful talks to take place.

“Instead of listening to why its ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew rejected the offer negotiated at Acas, British Airways has sought instead to try and bully a workforce of young men and women who are trying to eke out a living on poverty pay.

“Such game-playing and a desire to seek confrontation is not only a great disservice to passengers, but shows an unwillingness by British Airways to engage in constructive industrial relations.

“Unite remains hopeful that a negotiated settlement which meets our members’ aspirations can be achieved and would urge British Airways to engage constructively in meaningful talks to address poverty pay.”

A BA spokesman said: “We have been informed by Unite that it has called strike action by mixed fleet cabin crew on January 10 and 11.

“We will plan to ensure that all our customers travel to their destinations.

“Mixed fleet Unite represents only 15% of our cabin crew.

“We will publish more details for our customers on Friday January 6 once we have finalised our contingency plans.

“We are extremely disappointed that Unite has once again chosen to target our customers.

“We are now focused on protecting our customers from this unnecessary and completely unjustified action.

“Our proposal for our mixed fleet cabin crew reflects pay awards given by other companies in the UK and will ensure their reward levels remain in line with cabin crew at our airline competitors.

“It is also consistent with pay deals agreed with Unite for other British Airways colleagues.”