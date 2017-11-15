Breich Station reprieved after outcry

Have your say

Closure-threatened Breich Station, which has fewer than three passengers a week, has been reprieved after a public outcry.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf has also ordered more trains to call at the West Lothian stop to add to the current one train in each direction a day.

Network Rail launched a consultation into its closure in the summer because of the high cost of upgrading work as part of electrifying the secondary Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Shotts.

The rail body said replacement of a footbridge, platforms, waiting shelters and CCTV would cost £1.4 million.

It would have been the first closure of a Scottish station for 31 years - after Balloch Pier in 1986.

Breich served just 138 passengers in 2015-16 - an average of 2.6 passengers a week.

The nearest stations are Addiewell, two miles to the east, and Fauldhouse, nearly three miles to the west.

Mr Yousaf said: “The overwhelming response to the consultation was in favour of keeping Breich Station open.

"Not only that, many respondents wished to see more services calling at Breich Station to increase patronage.

“Having taken on board the strong support for Breich Station, I have made the decision it should remain open.

My officials are working with the ScotRail Alliance to see how we can increase calls at Breich to make it a more viable station which encourages greater use of rail.”