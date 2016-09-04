Blunder sees cables installed too low on Glasgow to Edinburgh rail line

ELECTRIC cables installed as part of an ongoing £742m upgrade to the main Glasgow to Edinburgh rail line are too low –and must be replaced.

Passengers face fresh rail misery after workers installed the overhead wires at the wrong height.

The Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme will enable faster-accelerating and longer electric trains to run between the cities. Photo: Network Rail

Work on the 42-mile link is at least £32 million over budget and seven months late because of the wire bungle.

Rail watchdogs have confirmed the delay on the scheme to run electric trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh is due to some of the route’s overhead wires and railway bridge walls being too low to meet vital safety standards.

The blunder, which has meant ripping up and starting again in some sections of the, comes as passengers today face a fresh round of timetable chaos.

Critics last night warned the revelations, which follow a summer of delays on Scotland’s railways, would push passengers’ patience to “the absolute limit” and demanded action.

Labour’s transport spokesman Neil Bibby MSP said: “The travelling public in Scotland have had to endure a summer of delays and disruption. That pattern of disruption is set to continue due to some fundamental errors.

“Meeting safety regulations is a basic requirement of any works being carried out.

“There are serious questions to be asked about how investment in our rail infrastructure is being delivered in this country.

“Just a few weeks ago, the Transport Minister thanked people for their patience but that patience has been pushed to the absolute limit.”

Passengers have been left carrying the cost of the wire height fiasco.

Sales director Lucy Sharp, 38, who uses the service between Edinburgh and Glasgow, said: “This is an utter shambles.

“You wouldn’t mind so much if the fares weren’t sky high. They’re taking us all for utter mugs.”

Transport minister Humza Yousaf admitted in July that electric train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow were unlikely to be completed by December this year - seven months behind schedule.

Mr Yousaf said at the time the news would “increase the cost of the project beyond the previous £742m estimate” but stopped short of giving an updated price tag.

However, the annual financial review of Scotland by the Office Of Rail And Road (ORR) - the independent safety and economic regulator for Britain’s railways - revealed that in 2015/16, a total of £172m was spent on the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP) against a budget of £149m.

“A reassessment of contractor costs and higher than expected tenders from suppliers” was partly to blame for the higher spend, says the ORR. However, there was also less work carried out than planned because of delays and this equated to £9m in extra costs.

The ORR says this £32m overspend for 2015/16 is likely to be an underestimate. In addition, it says: “The main reason for the higher costs on these projects was a late identification of additional electrification scope required to be compliant with safety legislation.

“In particular, increases to the height of bridge parapets and wire heights through stations relative to the specification Network Rail used, as well as additional screening for line side infrastructure.

“In some cases, this has required both re-design and re-work to completed structures.”

John Finnie MSP, transport spokesman for the Scottish Greens, said: “It’s deeply frustrating that the kind of infrastructure linking cities that other countries take for granted is lagging so far behind here in Scotland.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said questions about Scotland’s major rail projects would be answered by an ongoing “intensive review of the major rail projects being delivered by Network Rail”.

He added: “Once the review has concluded, the Minister for Transport intends to bring senior Network Rail officials before the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee to answer questions on delivery and costs, and to address his concerns and those raised by the ORR.” A Network Rail spokesman said: “We remain committed to delivering our enhancement programme as quickly as possible and are currently reviewing how best to do this as cost-effectively as we can for the taxpayer.”