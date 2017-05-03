Barra named one of the world’s most scenic airport landings

A tiny Scottish airport which boasts the world’s only beach runway used for scheduled flights has scooped another accolade.

Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, has welcomed passengers to its landing strip on the white sands of Traigh Mhor since 1936.

Barra airport opened in 1936 and boasts the world's only beach landing strip for scheduled flights.

Now the island airport has once again been named in a list of the world’s top 10 most scenic landings, which ranks it alongside such glamorous destinations as Nice in the Cote d’Azur and St Maarten in the Caribbean.

Barra was placed ninth, while the world’s shortest commercial runway on the Caribbean island of Saba topped was first.

The poll was conducted by private jet booking service PrivateFly, and a panel of major names in the travel industry formed the shortlist for the public vote.

The island airport was named fourth in the 2016 list, the same year it celebrated its 80th anniversary.

Inglis Lyon, managing director of operators Highlands and Islands Airports, said last year: “The airport delivers a vital service to over 10,000 passengers a year and opens up opportunities to connect island businesses with the mainland, supporting the local economy.

“The iconic Barra beach landing attracts a great deal of attention from film makers around the world and the local team here are always so accommodating, helping to promote the island as a bucket list destination while at the same time, operating and managing an airport with growing passenger numbers.”

THE TOP 10

1. Saba (Juancho E Yrausquin Airport), Dutch Caribbean

2. Donegal Airport, Ireland

3. Nice Cote d’Azur, France

4. Gibraltar Airport

5. Queenstown Airport, New Zealand

6. London City Airport, UK

7. St Maarten Airport (Princess Juliana International), Caribbean

8. Orlando Melbourne Airport, US

9. Barra Airport, Scotland

10. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada

