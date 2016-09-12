Appeal for witnesses after driver dies in M74 crash

A young driver has died after crashing into a lamppost in the central reservation of the M74.

The accident happened near Bothwell at around 11pm on Saturday.

Police said the man, 21, was driving a blue Ford Fiesta between the Bothwell services and the Raith interchange when the car went out of control, crossed the central reservation, collided with a lamp-post and overturned coming to rest on the opposite carriageway.

The man was taken to Monklands Hospital but died a short time later.

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.