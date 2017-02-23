Aberdeen Harbour boss to retire after 30-year stint

Colin Parker, the chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, is to retire after three decades with the team.

Parker, who joined the board in 1987 and took on the top job in 2006, will retire at the end of this year, it was announced today.

He said: “It has been my privilege to hold the role of chief executive at Aberdeen Harbour for the last 11 years. As I draw closer to my planned retirement at the end of this year, I can appreciate the many positive changes during my three decades at the port.”

Parker’s planned departure comes after harbour gained approval in December for its £410 million plans to expand into Nigg Bay, a move that could boost the Scottish economy by almost £1 billion a year.

He added: “Much of my time as chief executive has been involved in progressing the harbour expansion project from concept to reality. The construction phase is about to commence and my successor will have a great opportunity to ensure both the port and the region fully benefit from the game-changing infrastructure that will be delivered in 2020.”

Aberdeen Harbour Board chairman Alistair Mackenzie said the process of recruiting Parker’s successor was already underway.

“As a trust port, our purpose is to improve our business and the facilities we provide for the benefit of our users and future generations,” Mackenzie said.

“The legacy that Colin will leave is in no doubt. His tireless work on the planning of the expansion project at Nigg Bay alone represents an incredible contribution to our future and that of Aberdeen as a whole.”

